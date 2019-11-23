|
|
SNOW, DONALD ROBERT
Donald Robert Snow, 45, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Don was born in Ft. Pierce, FL. and was a 20 year veteran of the Ocala Police Department. He enjoyed being with people and riding his motorcycle and was a pilot.
Don is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Brown Snow; and brother, Scott Snow.
He is survived by his father, Samuel Snow of Ocala, FL; sister, Kim Snow of Tucson, AZ; son, Matthew Thorn of Marblehead, MA; and a host of family and friends
The family is going to have a viewing and gathering on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. All are welcome to share with the family. Don's Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of Hope, 3233 SE Maricamp Rd. Please come and help celebrate Don's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019