Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Hope
3233 SE Maricamp Rd.
View Map
DONALD ROBERT SNOW Obituary
SNOW, DONALD ROBERT
Donald Robert Snow, 45, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Don was born in Ft. Pierce, FL. and was a 20 year veteran of the Ocala Police Department. He enjoyed being with people and riding his motorcycle and was a pilot.
Don is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Brown Snow; and brother, Scott Snow.
He is survived by his father, Samuel Snow of Ocala, FL; sister, Kim Snow of Tucson, AZ; son, Matthew Thorn of Marblehead, MA; and a host of family and friends
The family is going to have a viewing and gathering on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. All are welcome to share with the family. Don's Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of Hope, 3233 SE Maricamp Rd. Please come and help celebrate Don's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
