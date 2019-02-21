Home

Sellers Funeral Home
DEWESE, DONELL LEON
Ocala - Donell Leon Dewese, 44, passed away February 9, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Dewese will be held on February 23, 2019, 1:00pm, Church of God By Faith In Righteousness & True Holiness, 16655 N.E. Jacksonville Road, Citra, Florida. Pastor Ruby Graddic, Pastor Donnie Durden will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Robinson's residence, 17289 N. US Hwy 301, Citra, Florida at 12:15pm on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
