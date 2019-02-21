Home

Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
606 Broadway Street
Ocala, FL
Donia Mitchell Reaves

Donia Mitchell Reaves Obituary
REAVES,
DONIA MITCHELL, 86
Donia Mitchell Reaves, 86, passed away February 18, 2019.
She leaves to cherish and honor her memory her loving and devoted daughter, Sharon Sinha of Ocala, FL; dedicated granddaughter, Charlotte Watkins (Steven) of Bowie, MD; two doting great grandchildren, Zoey and Steven Watkins of Bowie, MD; a loving godson, Keith Gibson of Palatka, FL, a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends, all of whom she loved deeply.
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Reaves will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church located at 606 Broadway Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Pastor Stanley Jacobs will deliver words of comfort and encouragement. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Interment will be at Faith Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
