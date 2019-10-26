|
ROCKROHR, DONNA GAIL
Donna Gail Rockrohr, age 83, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away October 1, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, KS. She was born December 11, 1935 in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Chester Davis and Della (Smith) Davis. Donna grew up in Hazel Crest, IL graduating from Thornton Township High School in 1953.
On October 13, 1956 Donna was united in marriage to Lester 'Red' Rockrohr at the Homewood Baptist Church in Homewood, IL. They shared fifty-two years of marriage until the death of Red in 2008.
Donna and her husband lived most of their married life in Tinley Park, IL. Donna worked for a time at the Homewood Savings and Loan and eventually worked for Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey, IL, in accounting. When she retired, they moved to Tucson, AZ and eventually to Ocala, FL where Donna lived until moving to Baldwin City, KS to be near her daughter and older son in 2018.
She is survived by her children, Ron Rockrohr and his wife, Marybeth, Lenexa, KS, Randy Rockrohr and his wife, Geyoung, Oahu, HI, Ronda Kern and her husband, Ken, Baldwin City, KS; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rodriguez and her husband, Antonio, Dillon Rockrohr, Connor Rockrohr, Rachel Esser and her husband, Britton, Maria Rockrohr; and one great grandchild, Rafael Rodriguez.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Betty Jean Convery.
Memorial services for Donna were held, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Lawrence, KS. Condolences may be sent to the family through
www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019