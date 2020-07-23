1/
DONNA JEAN HIPPMAN
HIPPMAN, DONNA JEAN
Donna Jean Hippman went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 and was reunited with her husband, George Walter Hippman, III. She was 84 years old. Born in Wisconsin to Marie and Lawrence Bellows, she lived in Miami for many years and then moved to Ocala. She held the position of Assistant to the Dean of the University of Miami Law School before retiring.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Ann Boon (Skip) and Jan Ellen Foley; four grandchildren, Katie Jane, Raymond Oliver, Malcolm Alexander and Daniel Graham; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Meredith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donna will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery and will forever be in our hearts. So long until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Vitas Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
