JONES, DONNA JEAN
Donna Jean Jones passed from her earthly body on April 1, 2020 to her heavenly body. She was born on April 4, 1934 in Miami, Florida to Quinell and Charlie Pearce.
Donna raised three children and was a devoted mother who made sure you knew the Lord, were well fed, and knew you were loved. There wasn't anything she could not do. She used her many talents to take care of her family and so many others that God put in her path. She devoted her love and life to the Lord and worked tirelessly for her church.
Donna was a generous person with her talent, time, and treasure. She always gave away more than she kept. When you were in her presence, she was 100% with you. She was a great encourager, communicator, and lover of people.
Donna departs leaving many fond memories to her daughters, JoLynn Salyers, Donna Susan Juhl (Daniel); son, Dean Gordon Jones; beloved and cherished grandsons, Randall Ray Lorick, Derrick Joseph Jones; along with other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Donna was predeceased by her loving mother, Quinell; father, Charlie; brother, Duane Pearce; also her cousin, Richard G. Frow for whom she held a very special place in her heart.
The family sends special thanks for support over the years to Hospice of Marion County, Brookdale Chambrel, and Visiting Angels.
There are no public services planned. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020