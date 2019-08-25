Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA DRUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA SUE DRUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA SUE DRUM Obituary
DRUM, DONNA SUE
Donna Sue Drum, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away at home on August 17, 2019. She was born October 13, 1944 in Memphis, TN to Jackson Thurnquist and Vera Turner Thurnquist.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Herb Drum; son, David Drum of Citra, FL; daughter, Mona McClure of Banner Elk, NC; two brothers, Sonny Thurnquist of Cincinnati, OH and Jimmy Thurnquist (Patty) of Ocala; three grandchildren, Amanda Fitzgerald, Grace McClure, Chloe McClure and two great grand kids, Lily and Ella Fitzgerald.
Donna received training in Buffalo, NY for Nursing in the 1970's and was a first responder for Fire Rescue in the 70's. She had a real estate license, was a certified accountant and a director for existing Day Cares. Donna had her own Day Care for 30 years in Ocala. She was an avid bowler and a big Gators fan and could recall every player's status, stats and never missed a game.
On Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm the family will receive friends at Roberts Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL. Services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers please make contributes in her memory to the Nursing Foundation of Ocala Lions Club, PO Box 801, Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
Download Now