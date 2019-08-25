|
|
DRUM, DONNA SUE
Donna Sue Drum, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away at home on August 17, 2019. She was born October 13, 1944 in Memphis, TN to Jackson Thurnquist and Vera Turner Thurnquist.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Herb Drum; son, David Drum of Citra, FL; daughter, Mona McClure of Banner Elk, NC; two brothers, Sonny Thurnquist of Cincinnati, OH and Jimmy Thurnquist (Patty) of Ocala; three grandchildren, Amanda Fitzgerald, Grace McClure, Chloe McClure and two great grand kids, Lily and Ella Fitzgerald.
Donna received training in Buffalo, NY for Nursing in the 1970's and was a first responder for Fire Rescue in the 70's. She had a real estate license, was a certified accountant and a director for existing Day Cares. Donna had her own Day Care for 30 years in Ocala. She was an avid bowler and a big Gators fan and could recall every player's status, stats and never missed a game.
On Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm the family will receive friends at Roberts Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL. Services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers please make contributes in her memory to the Nursing Foundation of Ocala Lions Club, PO Box 801, Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019