Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocala Breeder Sales
1701 SW 60th Ave
Ocala, FL
View Map
JORDAN, DONNIE
Donnie Jordan was born on January 16, 1931 and passed away on October 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; and his children, Donna Jordan, Rhonda Lentz, Denise Jordan, and Kurt Jordan. He is also survived by two sisters; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
There will be a service for Donnie on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ocala Breeder Sales located at 1701 SW 60th Ave Ocala, Florida 34474. Flowers can be sent to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home at 11250 SW 93rd Court Road. Suite 300. Ocala, Florida 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
