CARTER, DONOVAN JAMES

On Monday, May 28, 2020, Donovan James Carter, loving father, son, brother and loyal friend was flown up to heaven on the wings of God's chosen angel at the young age of 32.

He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine (Renee); son, Logan (Miranda); mother, Debbie Kemp (Wally); his father, Henry 'Skip' (Deborah); brothers, Joshua, and Jeremy; and sister, Heather.

He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His nonjudgmental character, forgiving nature and a desire in his words 'I'd like to think I'm a lot fun and always try to make anyone laugh.'

Donovan's creative talent as a Pen and Ink Artist, who loved to create extraordinary art, images, and renditions of the cartoon world of dragons and damsels.

God rest his soul. There will be a Celebration of Life June 7, 2020 at 700 NE 142 Av. Silver Springs, FL 34488 at 11:00 am. Please RSVP call or text 352-572-8710.



