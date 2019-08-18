|
DEMICHELE, DORA
Dora DeMichele passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of one hundred and one and a half. Dora was born in Schenectady, New York, obtained a college degree in chemistry but worked most of her life as a schoolteacher in her hometown. She moved to Ocala in 1982 where she lived the rest of her life.
She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Kathleen Cooper, Michael Cooper (Patty), Mary Frances Cooper, Douglas Cooper (Nan) and Robert Cooper (Lisa) as well as five grand-nieces and nephews and five great-grand-nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019