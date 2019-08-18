Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
DORA DEMICHELE

DORA DEMICHELE Obituary
DEMICHELE, DORA
Dora DeMichele passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of one hundred and one and a half. Dora was born in Schenectady, New York, obtained a college degree in chemistry but worked most of her life as a schoolteacher in her hometown. She moved to Ocala in 1982 where she lived the rest of her life.
She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Kathleen Cooper, Michael Cooper (Patty), Mary Frances Cooper, Douglas Cooper (Nan) and Robert Cooper (Lisa) as well as five grand-nieces and nephews and five great-grand-nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111.
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
