|
|
COLLUM, DORIS AUSTIN
Doris Austin Collum, 96, of Johns Creek, GA, died peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019. Born in Hamlet, NC, her family moved to Florida in 1925. She was life long resident of the Lake Weir area, she was a member of the Oklawaha Methodist Church. She was married to the late J. L. Collum for 49 years.
She is survived by her four children, Donna Collum, Suwanee, GA, Jerry Collum Smith, Auburn, AL, Steve Collum, Ocala, FL and J. Terry Collum, Deland, FL. She had seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Service Time 10am-12pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW State Road 200, Ocala, FL 34476.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019