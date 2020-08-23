GRANT, DORIS B.

Mrs. Doris B. Grant, a lifetime resident of Shiloh, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Shands UF Health in Gainesville, FL. She was 92.

She was born in Chiefland, FL and she was of the Methodist faith. For 20 years she was a salesperson at the Pick and Save Department Store in Gainesville, FL. Her hobbies were her pet chicken and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Grant is survived by her two sons, Paul J. (Juanita) Grant Jr. and Loonis T. Grant; daughter, Jo'Ann (Bill) Harrison; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL in charge of arrangements.



