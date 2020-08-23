1/
DORIS B. GRANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANT, DORIS B.
Mrs. Doris B. Grant, a lifetime resident of Shiloh, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Shands UF Health in Gainesville, FL. She was 92.
She was born in Chiefland, FL and she was of the Methodist faith. For 20 years she was a salesperson at the Pick and Save Department Store in Gainesville, FL. Her hobbies were her pet chicken and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Grant is survived by her two sons, Paul J. (Juanita) Grant Jr. and Loonis T. Grant; daughter, Jo'Ann (Bill) Harrison; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 22, 2020
Virtual hugs to you all in memory of sweet Doris
Sally Feaster Otero
Friend
August 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your lost. She was a very special lady.You all are in my thoughts and prayers.May God Bless each and everyone of you. If I can do anything let me know.Love you all.
Barbara Holton
Family
August 21, 2020
Mema I love you always and thank you
Elaine Grant
August 21, 2020
Aunt Doris was another mother to me during my childhood. She will forever hold a special place in my heart. Prayers for you all.
Judy Gladney Whitesell
Family
August 21, 2020
So sad that you have left us but your memory will forever live on with so many that you have touched and loved. 2 Corinthians "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord" RIP Aunt Doris, I love you
Teresa Price (Darden)
Family
August 21, 2020
Mema you were so loved. You brought a smile to everyone who knew you. Your sweet personality made you extra special. Hugs and prayers to the family.R.I.P.Sweet Mema
Kathy Ferguson
Family
August 21, 2020
Mema was so loved. She brought a smile to everyone who knew her. Her sweet personality made her extra special. Hugs and prayers to her family as they go through this difficult time.R.I.P. Sweet Mema
Kathy Ferguson
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God welcome you and hug you today. Will miss your smile Aunt Doris. I love you.
Sandy Darden
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved