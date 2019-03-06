Home

Ocala - Doris D. Lefebvre, 87, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Paddock Hills Assisted Living Facility on March 1, 2019, Doris was born in South River New Jersey to Floyd and Elizabeth Goff on November 10, 1931 and has a twin sister Delores. Doris was married to Adrian J. Lefebvre in November 1952 and was married to him until his death in January of 2018. Together they had two children, Gary and Donna.
She is survived by her twin sister, Delores; son, Gary (and his wife, Gloria); seven grandchildren: and seven great grandchildren
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 9:30 on 7 March 2019 at the Church at the Springs on Baseline Rd Ocala followed by a burial service at 1:30 pm at the National cemetery in Bushnell, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of Rocker - Cusack Feneral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Alzheimer support organization.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
