NEAL, DORIS JEAN
Doris Jean (Jeanne) Neal, 73, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a long and brave battle with breast cancer.
Jeanne was born on November 16, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, to John and Norma Trauthwein, one of five children. The family moved to the Ft. Lauderdale area when she was a young girl. Jeanne graduated from Stranahan High School in 1964 and later relocated to Central Florida in her early 20s.
It was there that she met the love of her life, Timmie Ray Neal, while both were employed at Winn-Dixie (in Ocala). They married in 1974 and enjoyed 46-plus-years of happiness and hard work, most of which was spent serving friends, family and customers (and customers who became family and friends) at their Italian restaurant, Lombardo's, in Dunnellon, Florida, from 1984-2017.
Jeanne had a heart for helping those in need, whether it be the young couple at Winn-Dixie she loaned her own wedding ring to so that they could get married; the waitress at Lombardo's that she helped encourage through nursing school; or the countless customers invited to family Thanksgiving dinners because they had nowhere else to go. There are myriad examples in between and too many to name, but we're confident many reading this obituary will remember being helped along by Jeanne's bold kindness.
Not surprisingly, Jeanne loved to cook, and she also enjoyed drawing and painting, drinking wine, talking politics, doing puzzles and game night with friends. But perhaps her favorite time spent was playing the slots in Las Vegas or Biloxi with her husband and any friends she could recruit for a weekend of fun.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Tim; oldest daughter, Shannon Neal; youngest daughter, Laura and Laura's husband, Billy Schroder; and her pride and joy, her 4-year-old granddaughter Halyard Jean Schroder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Legacy House, Hospice of Marion County in Jeanne's name. Visit gofundme.com/f/jeanne-neal
for more information.