|
|
ROSENSTOCK,
DORIS THERESA
Doris Theresa Rosenstock, age 86, passed away peacefully and from natural causes on July 23, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on June 16, 1933 in Ridgewood, Brooklyn, New York to Oscar and Karolina (Wendel) Kerler.
Doris was a very special woman, the epitome of perseverance. Struck with polio as a child the prognosis of which was that she would never walk again, she set a goal to be back on her feet in time to receive her Sacrament of Communion. Her strong faith in God and therapy help from her father and brother attributed to her recovery so that she could proudly climb the cathedral steps in time to receive communion with her peers. This kind of recovery was not at all normal for the times.
At 17, Doris wanted an office job in Manhattan. First, she selected the building she wanted to work in, a skyscraper overlooking Rockefeller Plaza with its famous Christmas tree and ice rink. Then she found a company inside to hire her namely, National Electric Supply where she worked as a secretary for several years.
During the Korean War, Doris had regular correspondences with her friends overseas. She would write to them about the news at home and in turn they sent her letters about what was going on during the conflict. One pen-pal who was extremely fond of Doris was her sweetheart, Ernest Frederick Rosenstock. They were married on September 7th of 1952 upon his return from the Air Force. Doris and Ernie shared 57 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death in 2009.
As a young mother, Doris wanted her children to attend great schools so she hunted for affordable fixer-uppers in Nassau County, Long Island, NY. With Ernie at work and the kids at school, Doris tackled house repairs and restored a succession of beautiful family homes her last being on Euston Road in Garden City. In her late thirties, she proudly achieved a personal goal of earning her baccalaureate degree from Adelphi University and after that worked as a realtor and later a tax preparer but always made her homemaker responsibilities top priority.
Doris and Ernie retired to Florida in the 1990s and settled in Ocala where the former city girl enjoyed many things including drives amongst horse filled pastures and visits and calls from her children, friends and neighbors. When Ernie was debilitated by Alzheimer's disease, Doris's perseverance again came to the fore and she cared and nurtured him to the end.
Doris is survived by her loving children, E. Michael Rosenstock (son) and his wife, Karen, of Baldwin, NY, Christine Olsen (daughter) and her husband, Kristian Olsen, of Cincinnati, OH; and Caroline Hall (daughter) of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Douglas (Erin), and Jeffrey Rosenstock (Christine), Heather Chasey (Ross), Erik Olsen, Gregory Olsen, Nathaniel Hall, Dillon Hall, and Harrison Hall. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Jaxon, Analiese, Alexa, Hayden Kate, and Stella; in addition to her sister-in-law, Helga Kerler, many nieces, nephews; longtime friends, Peter and Edith Dittmer and other wonderful friends too numerous to list.
She is pre-deceased by her beloved younger brother, Oscar Kerler, of Connecticut.
Please join us in celebrating her life Monday morning September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where Doris and Ernie's ashes will be buried together keeping them unified for eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019