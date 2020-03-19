|
COOK, DOROTHY
Dorothy Cook departed from this life on March 1, 2020.
Your life beautifully reflects God's love and your caring heart blesses those around you, not only your family, but all who have been blessed to know you. Her love and kindness will always be treasured by all the lives she has touched.
She leaves fond memories in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, sisters and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held at Friday March 20, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm at Clark Funeral Home 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala FL 34475. Funeral Services will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11 am at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church 2251 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, FL; Standley Gillings, Eulogist.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020