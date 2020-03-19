Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
New St. John Missionary Baptist Church
2251 NW 2nd Street
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY COOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY COOK Obituary
COOK, DOROTHY
Dorothy Cook departed from this life on March 1, 2020.
Your life beautifully reflects God's love and your caring heart blesses those around you, not only your family, but all who have been blessed to know you. Her love and kindness will always be treasured by all the lives she has touched.
She leaves fond memories in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, sisters and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held at Friday March 20, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm at Clark Funeral Home 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala FL 34475. Funeral Services will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11 am at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church 2251 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, FL; Standley Gillings, Eulogist.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -