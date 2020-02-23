|
CORNELL,
DOROTHY (DOT) DODSON
Dorothy (Dot) Dodson Cornell, age 87, of Ft. Myers, FL went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Austell, GA on May 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Raymond L and Vara Hayes Dodson.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Lionel L Cornell; daughters, Carol Cornell and husband, Mark Mennemeier, Lynn Cornell Shurtleff, and Amy Cornell-McBreen; grandsons, Jaimy and Jordan McBreen and Max Mennemeier; and by extended family.
Dot was a faithful follower of Christ and served for over 60 years as a church pianist and organist. Most recently she played for the Chapel at Cypress Cove. Over the years she also served as a deacon, elder, Sunday School director and teacher at many churches, including First Baptist of Ft. Myers and Citra First United Methodist in Citra, FL.
For over 30 years, Dot was a beloved school teacher and Librarian/Media Specialist in Cobb County Georgia, Baltimore Maryland, and Citrus, Manatee and Lee Counties in Florida. She was one of the first 2 women admitted to Emory Junior College in Oxford Georgia. She completed her BA at Mercer University and her MEd in Library Science at the University of Florida. In later years, she became a certified Storyteller by the National Storytelling Institute in TN. Dot loved Jesus, children, music, laughter, people and animals, especially cats. She also loved to read and volunteered with the library and the book club at Cypress Cove.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 PM followed by a celebration of Dot's life at 2 PM in the Edison Room at Cypress Cove, 10100 Cypress Cove Dr., Ft. Myers Florida 33908. Condolences may also be sent to this address. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International or the .
Dot was brilliant, strong, kind and wise. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020