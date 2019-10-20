|
BUNDY, DOROTHY ELLEN
Dorothy Ellen Bundy, age 91, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. Dorothy was born August 25, 1928 to James Thomas Prine and Anna Beal in Des Moines, Iowa. Dorothy spent her early years growing up on the family farm, and that is where she learned her work ethic that carried her throughout her life.
Dorothy graduated from high school and later married the love of her life, Earl Rothwell Bundy. Together they raised three children in a loving home. Dorothy and Earl were together until Earl's passing in 2003, and now they are together again in heaven in love.
Dorothy loved to be outdoors in the Florida sunshine, golfing, swimming, and spending time with her family. She had a great smile and a kind heart, with a very positive outlook on life. She celebrated her faith in Jesus Christ her whole life. When she moved to Ocala she said 'This is God's country!' - she loved to watch the sky, the clouds, nature, and all of God's creation (except for the snakes - Terri had to handle those.)
Left to remember them are their three children, Robert Earl Bundy, H. Thomas Bundy, and Terri Ann Park. They are also survived by six grandchildren, Robby, Ellen, Jonathan, Rocky, Kyle, and Kimmy; as well as six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her many friends and beloved neighbors at Trilogy where she spent the last few years of her life in a community she loved.
A life celebration and memorial service for Dorothy will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com for the Bundy family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019