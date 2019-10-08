|
KLEIN,
DOROTHY GERALDINE 'GERRY' FORTIN
Dorothy Geraldine 'Gerry' Fortin Klein, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on October 3, 2019.
A native of Chicago, Illinois Gerry was a force of great strength, faith and wisdom. Gerry was a graduate of
Rosary College in Chicago. A retired social worker, she devoted over 40 years of service to The State of Florida and Munroe Regional Medical Center. Her boundless energy and wonderful storytelling were
among just a few things she was known for. She especially loved telling stories that involved raising her seven children, which were her greatest source of pride. Always excited for holidays and occasions,
Gerry decorated the best and dressed the part. She celebrated life each day through her kind heart and hospitable nature. When not hosting friends, family and friends who she loved like family, Gerry could be found reading or working in her yard. While small in stature, her large personality and generous heart
made her so easy to love.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William 'Bill' Fortin of 42, years, Harvey Klein; son, Matthew Fortin (Lisa); and brother, Robert 'Bob' Huesing.
She is survived by her children Mark Fortin, Patty Balkcom (Larry), Amy Johnson (Marc), Colette Fortin, Julie Boyd (Thad), John Fortin (Robyn) and two step children, Randy Klein (Suzy) and Steve Klein. Among those blessed to know her were nine grandchildren; and five great-granchildren: Zachary (Deena)
Amanda, Brittany (Rob), Jack, Patrick, Clinton (Jennifer), Kimber, Miranda, Brady, Aspen, Ava, Douglas, Anderson and Will.
Services will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church on Friday October 11th at
10:00 am, followed by a graveside ceremony at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala.
Arrangements are being
handled by Hiers-Baxley
Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL
34470 (352)-629-7171. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019