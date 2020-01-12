|
|
HURLEY, DOROTHY
Dorothy Hurley, 91, born in Lawrence, MA to Alvin and Elizabeth Ludwig. She resided in Lawrence and Methuen MA until moving to Florida in 1999.
Predeceased by her husband, Herbert H. Hurley, Jr.; brother, Alvin 'Buddy' Ludwig and his wife, Diane.
Survived by her son, Herbert H. Hurley III and his wife, Michaeleen of Hernando, FL; daughters, Elizabeth and Jane Hurley of Ocala, FL; granddaughters, Jennifer Keenan of Beverly Hills, FL, Jessica Carroll and husband, Tim of Manchester, N.H.; grandson, Herbert M. Hurley and wife, Jessica of Inverness, FL; great grandsons, Benjamin, Joey, Alexander, Aiden and Allen; sister, Christine and husband, George Bodenrader of Salem, N.H.; sister-in-law, Lillian and husband, James Wright of Seabrook Beach, N.H.; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church of Ocala, FL and active in church ministries.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 9:30am - 11:00am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL, 34471. Interment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brother's Keeper, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471 or Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, FL or , Memphis, TN.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020