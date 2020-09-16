COLE, DOROTHY J.

Dorothy Cole passed away on September 14, 2020 a victim of Covid-19. She was born on September 13, 1921 and lived, raised a family and worked in Washington, D.C. where she had two children with her late husband, P.T. She retired to Goleta and Santa Maria, California before coming to Oak Run in Ocala Florida in 2001. Mrs. Cole was a retired Federal employee who worked for the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Forest Service in Goleta, California.

She leaves two daughters, Barbara Woodson of Summerfield, Florida and Janis Dao North Florida.

Dorothy most enjoyed gardening, her dogs, traveling and especially the weekly bridge games with 'the girls.' She had many dear friends who succumbed to her wit and charm - especially loyal 'sisters' Lois Leiner and Donna Niekamp of Oak Run.



