SOWARDS, DOROTHY LEE
Dorothy Lee Sowards, nee Roberts, born January 10, 1924, passed away on July 22, 2019 at 10:30am in Ocala, Florida. She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church, Naomi of Hollister. In 1989, she was Baptized and Born Again.
Dorothy and her husband, Archie Sowards, were married for 63 years and eight months before Archie passed away on July 5, 2005. She enjoyed reading old books and the Bible until she got Macular Degeneration in 2004. This is also when she gave up her driver's license.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Larry Roberts; and her sister, Elaine Hall.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Claude J. Roberts and his wife, Dawn, who was Dorothy's dedicated caretaker for nine years after Claude and Dawn moved to Belleview in March, 2010.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm July 24, 2019 with Funeral Service at 11 am on July 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 24 to July 25, 2019