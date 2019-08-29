|
|
HAVENER, DOROTHY M.
Dorothy M. Havener, 71, born in Key West, FL on May 18, 1948, passed away on August 27, 2019. She will be interred in Key West to join her father, Guido (Eagle) Roche; mother, Dolly Roche; brother, Buddy; sister, JoAnne, who have passed before her.
She leaves her husband of 40 years, Dennis J. Havener; sons, Michael, Montgomery, and William; daughters, Dawn, Susan and Pattie; her sisters, Patricia, Loretta and Linda; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren. She will be missed by many loving friends and relatives.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019