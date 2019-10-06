|
ALTMAN,
DOROTHY MAY CARR
Dorothy May Carr Altman was born May 17, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest daughter of Kathryn Geddes Carr and John William Carr.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Clair, Rita, Barbara, Joan, Jackie, Tommy, and Peggy.
She married the late George 'Sonny' Altman and is survived by her four sons, George Altman, Michael Altman, John Altman, and Robert Altman (Suzette) all of Ocala. She has eight grandchildren, Sonny Altman, whom she is lovingly reunited with in heaven, Heather Altman, John Altman, Michael Altman, Allie Altman, Robert Altman, Nicole Altman, Michael Altman, Jr.; and seven great grandchildren, Joseph, Jordan, Ariana, Maci, Jackson, Austin, Luna, and Isla.
Dorothy loved her family above all else and leaves a legacy to her family of her love for the Yankees, Elvis, and Coney Island. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves many memories.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019