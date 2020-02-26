Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Dorothy "Dottie" Pickett


1929 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Pickett Obituary
PICKETT,
DOROTHY 'DOTTIE'
Dorothy 'Dottie' Pickett, 91, of Ocala, FL, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Bridgewater Health and Rehab Center after a short illness. Dottie was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 31, 1929 to parents Anthony Cabral and Shandra Perry. Dottie married Donald R. Pickett and together they were married for 49 years, and they welcomed 3 children to their family. Dottie loved to go ballroom dancing with her husband. Dottie worked to help provide for her family as a bookkeeper at A. W. Martin's Scrap Metal in New Bedford before retiring with Donald to the Ocala area some years ago.
Dottie was an outgoing, cheerful, bright, smart, and witty person who loved life and loved her family. She loved to make crafts, making art she could sell at church bazaars. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and they will carry many happy memories of her from their youth. In September of 2000, Donald left this life for the next, and Dottie maintained her happy cheerfulness until she passed. Her family will always remember her for her love of desserts first, and dancing on Saturday nights.
Dottie is preceded in death by her dear husband; and a son, Dale; as well as a sister, Priscilla Bergeron.
Dottie is survived by her son, Gary (wife, Brenda) Pickett; daughter, Sharon (husband, Bob) Henriques; and three grandchildren, Morgan, Rachel, and Nicholas. She also leaves to her memory many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Sunday March 1, 2020 friends and family will gather at 1pm with a service starting shortly after.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
