KNIGHT, DOROTHY STORY
Dorothy Story Knight, 91, of McIntosh, FL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Florida and a retired accountant.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Robert Knight II; sons, Walter 'Robby' Robert Knight III, and Danny Knight.
Dorothy is survived by her son, William 'Bill' Knight of McIntosh; sister, Elizabeth Pashley of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Richard Story of Hawthorne, FL; granddaughter, Shawn Peters of Moore, OK.
The family is going to have a graveside service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Center Point Cemetery, in Boardman, FL, all are welcome to attend and celebrate Dorothy's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019