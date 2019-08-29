Home

Dorothy W. "Dor" Carey

Dorothy 'Dor' W. Carey died August 22, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. She was born in St. Louis, MO on December 5, 1930. Dot lived in Florida since 1954 first in Key West, then in Fort Lauderdale, and in Ocala until her death. Dot was a Seventh day Adventist all of her life.
She worked for the Army, then the Navy in Key West, where she men and married James C. Carey, who preceded her in death. Dot worked for the U.S. Department of Forestry for 25 years. After her retirement, she worked as a volunteer for nine years for Advent Health Hospital (formerly Munroe Regional Medical Center). She also volunteered at the Ocala Public Library. She has written several published short stories and some books.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Belleview Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 4pm, 5051 SE 112th Street, Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
