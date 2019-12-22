Home

BONNET, DOUG
Doug Bonnet was born on march 2, 1959, passed to Heaven on December 12, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ruby Lee Bonnet.
Survived by stepmom, Deanne Bonnet; long time friend, Vickie Ammons; brother, Darren; sister Denise; brother-in-law, Tim Kinsey; nephews, Matthew and Alex (Rachel) Kinsey, Cody Bonner; niece, Charlie Bonnet; great nephew, Colby Kinsey; great nieces, Harper and Sawyer Kinsey.
He will be missed greatly for his love of life and fishing. He is slinging hooks in Heaven now.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
