CARTER,

DOUGLAS (DOUG) ALAN

It is with deep sorrow to announce the passing of Douglas (Doug) Alan Carter, 71, of Ocala on February 13, 2019. Doug was born on May 19, 1947 in Portland, OR. He graduated from Oregon City Senior High School in 1965 and graduated from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He moved to Wisconsin in 1977 where he met & married his wife Carol in 1978. They moved back to Portland in 1985 and then to Ocala, FL in 1996.

Doug was an Engineering Manager, Strategic Project Manager and Director of Special Projects at ClosetMaid in Ocala, FL before retiring in 2009. Doug enjoyed working on his classic cars and loved to 'Carterize' them with his special touch. He enjoyed listening to all types of music especially the classics, bluegrass and the blues, he also loved to travel and go to car shows with one of his cars.

Doug is preceded in death by his mom, Ruby, and dad, Robert; and brother Robert.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol; sister, Ann; brother-in-laws, Robert Maly (Janice), Edward Maly (Chris), and Richard Maly. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nephews and a niece.

Doug will be deeply missed by the love of his life Carol, all his car buddies, the close friends he worked with, his neighbors, and the so many other dear friends that are scattered throughout the states of Florida, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. All of their friendships meant so much to him.

Doug was a man of many talents as he enjoyed baking bread and making Carol's yearly birthday cake, golfing in his younger days and flying his hot air balloons besides working on his many cars. Doug was a hot air balloon pilot and one of Carol's 'Trail Angels' for her hiking adventures. He was a volunteer for the Florida State Parks and a former Countryside Farm Subdivision board member.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Roberts Bruce Chapel 6241 SW SR-200 Ocala, Florida. A gathering will start at 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Pastor Bob Maly, nephew of Doug's will give a sermon. There will also be a gathering after the service at the Carter's home.

There is a home that

lies beyond

And past its golden door

Awaits the one who's

now away

Not lost-just gone before

He will be forever in our hearts!