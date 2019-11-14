Home

KOEHN, SR., DOUGLAS W.
OCTOBER 12, 1933 -
OCTOBER 10, 2019
Ocala - Douglas was 85, passed away peacefully at The Legacy Hospice House in Ocala on October 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
He served four years in the US Air Force. He retired from the Marion County School Board as Maintenance Supervisor.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle, of 60 yrs; two sons, Douglas and David Koehn, all of Ocala; one sister, Evelyn Harrison of Ocala.
Memorial Service for Douglas will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Meadowbrook Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice House of Marion County, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
