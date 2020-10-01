Doyle Emmery ConeOcala - Doyle Emmery Cone, 88, passed away September 19, 2020. Born May 3, 1932, in Citra, FL, to the late Daniel Lee and Pearlie Mae Cone, he has resided here most all his life. He was a Veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force, and later worked in commercial advertising painting holiday windows for local businesses. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, reading, and solving mysteries before the detectives on television could figure them out. He has been a member of Agape Baptist Church for over 10 years.He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Bacon Cone; son, Michael Lee Cone; daughter, Teresa Mae Cone; brother Bud Cone; sister, Carolyn Lee; grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Michael Cone Jr., Briana Cone, Christopher Cone, Brandon Cone and one great grandson, Joshua Cone.Memorial service will be at 11am, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Agape Baptist Church, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.