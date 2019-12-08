Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
DOYLE STARLING Obituary
STARLING, DOYLE
Ocala - Doyle Lamar Starling, 77, passed away on December 2, 2019, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on September 7, 1942 in Starke, Florida to Percy and Pearl Starling. Doyle enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Doyle was a Master Plumber who owned Doyle Starling Plumbing and Irrigation.
He is preceded by his parents, Percy and Pearl Starling; brothers, AT Andrews, Paul Andrews, JP Starling and Everett Starling; and sister, Juanita Wells.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Starling; sons, Allen Starling (Crystal), Ronnie Starling (Summer), Scott Starling, and Lyle Horne, Jr. (Sarah); daughters, Tina Sopp (David), Tonya Moody (Joel), Kim Simonelli (Bob), and Tracie Thompson (Billy); brother, David Starling; sister, Carolyn Ohara; 27 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida. Pastor Alton Coleman will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
