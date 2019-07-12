|
THOMAS 'TIM' DUNBAR
June 14, 1943- May 19, 2019
On May 19, 2019, in a holy moment, Tim stepped into heavenly eternity with his Guardian Angel and family lovingly by his side.
Kind assistance was also given by hospice nurses, doctors & other support members from Hospice of Marion County. Family and friends near and far helped with love & prayer support.
He is survived by his wife Ann Mullins, his son James (Krisann) Sloan; his daughters, Ann(Doug) Sass, Jill Dunbar, Elizabeth (Daniel) Munsell, Erica Dunbar; his brother, Bob(Jean) Dunbar; his nephew, Rob (Delann) Dunbar, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, cousins & numerous friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Robert and Oneita Dunbar.
Tim a retired California state employee, loved great jazz, big bands, young children, dogs, a good cheese burger and for nearly 40 years was a friend of Bill W. He lovingly mentored numerous people with compassion and kindness.
A beautiful family-only graveside was held at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, Florida, officiated by his nephew, Chaplain Major Rob Dunbar, and gratefully assisted by Roberts Funeral Homes, Bruce Chapel West.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Orange Blossom Hills Community Center (9230 SE 154th St', Summerfield, Fl 34491).
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to a passion of Tim's, ; or in Tim's memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 12 to July 13, 2019