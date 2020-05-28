BELL, DWAYNE LAMAR
Dwayne Lamar Bell, 48, passed away on May 16, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Terell Bell, Devonta Bracey, Dominique Bell, DaQuan Bell, and Brianna Bell; five grandchildren; mother, Janis Johnson; father, Curtis (Brenda) Bell, Sr.; sisters, Chandra Bell-Kiner, Keisha Taylor, and Ebonee Long; brothers, Derrick Bell, Terrance Jamerson, Elton Watkins and Jarvis Watkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 28 to May 29, 2020.