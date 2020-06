BELL, DWAYNE LAMARDwayne Lamar Bell, 48, passed away on May 16, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories children, Terell Bell, Devonta Bracey, Dominique Bell, DaQuan Bell, and Brianna Bell; five grandchildren; mother, Janis Johnson; father, Curtis (Brenda) Bell, Sr.; sisters, Chandra Bell-Kiner, Keisha Taylor, and Ebonee Long; brothers, Derrick Bell, Terrance Jamerson, Elton Watkins and Jarvis Watkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com