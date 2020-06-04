DWAYNE LAMAR BELL
BELL, DWAYNE LAMAR
Dwayne Lamar Bell, 48, passed away on May 16, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Terell Bell, Devonta Bracey, Dominique Bell, DaQuan Bell, and Brianna Bell; five grandchildren; mother, Janis Johnson; father, Curtis (Brenda) Bell, Sr.; sisters, Chandra Bell-Kiner, Keisha Taylor, and Ebonee Long; brothers, Derrick Bell, Terrance Jamerson, Elton Watkins and Jarvis Watkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
