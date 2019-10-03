Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.B. Samuel Funeral Home
20 Southeast 10th
Williston, FL 32696
352-528-3292
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL GILLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL STANDLEY GILLINGS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL STANDLEY GILLINGS Sr. Obituary
GILLINGS, SR.,
EARL STANDLEY 90
Mr. Earl S. Gillings, Sr., a lifetime resident of Ocala, answered his final call to his Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. He was a husband, father, grandfather, Army veteran, and friend to many!
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Lillie Gillings; sons, Standley Gillings, Sr., Vincent Gillings, Sr., John Gillings, Kevin Gadson, Keith Akins, Earl Bannerman, and Dexter Jones; stepson, Millard 'Bo' Davis; daughters, Nancy G. Green, Connie G. Greene, Katie G. Wesley, Wanda G. Morgan, Earline G. Pridgeon (deceased), Gwen Williams, and Nadine Owens; stepdaughters, Pat Collins and Bernadine Burton; sisters, Doretha Harvey and Gladalia Griffin; many loving grands and great grands.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 1:00, New St. John Baptist, 2251 NW 2nd St. Ocala. Public visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 5-7 pm, Mt. Calvary Baptist, 5000 SW College Rd. Ocala. The immediate family will meet at the home of Carlos and Connie Greene, 2602 NW 21 St. Ocala on Saturday, 12:30 to form the procession. Flowers may be sent to O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, 352-528-3292, 21 S.E. 10th St. Williston, FL, Friday, 9 am-5 pm, and to the church on Saturday. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512- 9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now