1/
Earline Peacock
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earline Peacock
Ocala - Mother Earline Peacock was born August 27, 1935 to Nathan and Angeline Thomas in Ocala, Florida.
She received her early education in the public schools of Marion county and later moved to Tennessee where she graduated High School. She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and enjoyed her Christian journey. Mother Earline was married Bennie Peacock who later went home to be with the Lord.
After returning to Ocala Mother joined Holy Band Deliverance Center where she served in many capacities and as Mother of the church.
Mother Earline is survived by her four sons, Cleroy Autry (Annie), Ronnie Autry, Grecy Autry (Selina), Arric Peacock, and Kelvin Peacock (Sonya); three daughters: Sheryl Chavers, Carlowia Jackson (Eddie) and Jessica Thomas; two brothers: Author Thomas of Tampa, and Agubus Thomas of Ocala; 24 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Earline Peacock will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm., at Tucker Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tucker Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved