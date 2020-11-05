Earline Peacock

Ocala - Mother Earline Peacock was born August 27, 1935 to Nathan and Angeline Thomas in Ocala, Florida.

She received her early education in the public schools of Marion county and later moved to Tennessee where she graduated High School. She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and enjoyed her Christian journey. Mother Earline was married Bennie Peacock who later went home to be with the Lord.

After returning to Ocala Mother joined Holy Band Deliverance Center where she served in many capacities and as Mother of the church.

Mother Earline is survived by her four sons, Cleroy Autry (Annie), Ronnie Autry, Grecy Autry (Selina), Arric Peacock, and Kelvin Peacock (Sonya); three daughters: Sheryl Chavers, Carlowia Jackson (Eddie) and Jessica Thomas; two brothers: Author Thomas of Tampa, and Agubus Thomas of Ocala; 24 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Earline Peacock will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm., at Tucker Hill Cemetery.



