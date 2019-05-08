|
PENDLETON, II,
EARNEST HAROLD
Earnest Harold Pendleton, II, 72, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Estelle's Hospice House following a short illness. Ernie was a Viet Nam Veteran of the Air Force that retired after 42 years with Ring Power of Ocala as a Heavy Equipment mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and the Florida State Seminoles. Ernie's passion was the Marion County Youth Football League where he spent 30 plus years helping the youth of Marion County.
He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Pendleton.
Ernie is survived by his children, daughter, Wendy (Joey) Wilson of Newberry; son, Jake (Rebecca) Pendleton of Ocala; grandchildren, Zachary, Brock, and Olivia; two sisters, Sue Werhle Sowder and Annis Teel Walker; and a host of family.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, with military honors being presented.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 8 to May 9, 2019