|
|
MCCULLOUGH,
EARNEST LEE
Ocala - Earnest Lee McCullough, 89, passed away February 23, 2019.
Life Celebration for Elder McCullough will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11am at Unity Gospel Family Worship Center, 3200 N.E. 25th Avenue, Ocala, Florida. Senior Pastor Elijah Pullings will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Unity Gospel Family Worship Center, Ocala, Florida at 10:30am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Elder McCullough leaves to cherish his memories a devoted daughter Sneather McCullough (Andrew); grandchildren, Shanawana Vickers (Jonathan), Shane Owens, Jazmine Brown (Reggie), Andrew EJ McCullough (Rachel); great grandchildren, Tayeo Leaks, Aiva McCullough, Lyriq Vickers, Alexandryia Brown, all of Ocala, Florida; sisters, Frankey Mayers, Ocala, FL, Evelyn Mobley (Henry), Reddick, FL; brothers, Warren McCullough (Louise), Johhnell McCullough, Ray McCullough (Maynoise) all of Reddick, FL.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.'
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019