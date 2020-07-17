1/
EARNEST NICHOLS III
NICHOLS III, EARNEST, 37
A beloved son, grandson, brother, dad, nephew, cousin and friend Earnest Nichols, III left this world unexpectedly at 37 years of age on July 10, 2020. Born on October 20, 1982 to Earnest Nichols, Jr. and Carlean Jamerson. He attended the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from North Marion High School Class of 2000 and enlisted in the United Sates Army shortly after graduation. Earnest was the proprietor of Nichols Transport, LLC and Nichols Renovations and Repairs, LLC. As an avid sports fan, he favored the Florida Gators, as he excelled in football in the Public School System as a quarter back and wide receiver.
He is survived by his four children, Je'dyn Nichols, Er'monie 'Jazzi' Nichols, E'layjah Nichols and Harmony Nichols; his parents, Earnest Nichols, Jr. (Doris), and Carlean Crawford (Curtis); his fiancé, Amee' Kinsler; three sisters, Shaderrica Miller (Kevin), Shandra Nichols and Bryonna Nichols; one sister in love Cecilia 'Tina' Dukes; a brother in love, Antonio Gordon; one God sister, Shai'Qwon Gordon; his extended family of siblings Sheretha Dickerson (Derick), Angel Cooper (Cormelius), Curtis Crawford Jr. Amani Poitier and Christina Poitier; his grandparents, Mildred Waters, Rosetta Davis, Earnest Nichols, Sr, and Chester Mitchell (Cora); two special friends, Antwan Young and Jeron Martin; one God son Ayden James; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. A Celebration of Life for Earnest Nichols III will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL. 34475.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
