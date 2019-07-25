|
|
DOWNING, JR., EC
Ocala - EC Downing, Jr., 62, of Raleigh, NC, passed away July 19, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Downing will be held on July 27, 2019, 11am at Benevolent Church of God, 15490 N US HWY 441, Reddick, Florida 32686. Reverend Sinclair Rivers, Jr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 5pm. A wake service will be held at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday at 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mr. Johnny Downing, Sr.'s residence, 15271 N. US HWY 441, Reddick, Florida, 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 25 to July 26, 2019