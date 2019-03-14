Home

EDDIE GENE MOBLEY Sr.

EDDIE GENE MOBLEY Sr. Obituary
MOBLEY, SR.
EDDIE GENE, 60
A loving father and husband, Eddie surrendered to the master's call on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was raised in Ocala, graduated from Forest High in 1976. He loved football, and was affectionately called by his two times, Wildcat state championship teammates, classes of 1975 & 1976, 'The One Man Mob!' He was truly a gentle giant and will be missed by family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Johnetta Mobley; daughter, Jasmine Mobley; and son, Eddie Mobley, Jr.; brothers, Preston Carl Mobley, Jr., Everard Mobley, and Lionel Mobley (Priscilla); sisters, SaVera M. James (Elijah), Sylvia Mobley, Linda Thomas, and Cassaundra Mobley Thomas; uncle, Oscar Brown; aunts: Essie Brown, Maggie Sancho.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Second Bethehem Baptist Association (Theological Seminary) 1205 NW 4th St. Ocala. Public visitation will be one hour prior to service. Immediate family members will meet at the residence to form the procession. O. B. Samuel, Jr. LFD in charge. 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL 352-528-3292. fax number, 352-629-4434.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
