EDDIE LEE PINKNEY Jr.

EDDIE LEE PINKNEY Jr. Obituary
PINKNEY, JR., EDDIE LEE
Eddie Lee Pinkney, Jr., 46, passed away on May 17, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Latoya Calhoun; children, Tiffany James, Shanelle Shaw, Osheona Barnes, and Sheddriona Barnes; step-children, Romesaha Scott, Romel Scott, Jr., Dedric Watkins, and Teddy Johnson Jr.; grandson, Joshua Shaw; grandmother, Elzlee Lester; sisters, Jacquelyn Lester, Tracey (Edward) Duncan, Carlas Newport; brothers, Edward Pinkney and Benjamin Pinkney; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Homegoing Celebration For Mr. Pinkney will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Tabernacle of Deliverance Outreach Ministries located at 1120 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
