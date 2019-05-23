|
|
PINKNEY, JR., EDDIE LEE
Eddie Lee Pinkney, Jr., 46, passed away on May 17, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Latoya Calhoun; children, Tiffany James, Shanelle Shaw, Osheona Barnes, and Sheddriona Barnes; step-children, Romesaha Scott, Romel Scott, Jr., Dedric Watkins, and Teddy Johnson Jr.; grandson, Joshua Shaw; grandmother, Elzlee Lester; sisters, Jacquelyn Lester, Tracey (Edward) Duncan, Carlas Newport; brothers, Edward Pinkney and Benjamin Pinkney; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Homegoing Celebration For Mr. Pinkney will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Tabernacle of Deliverance Outreach Ministries located at 1120 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019