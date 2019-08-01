|
|
PINDER, EDDIE
Eddie Pinder was born on August 5, 1936 to Thaddus and Eartha Pinder in Wildwood, Florida. He departed this life in July 11, 2019 surrounded by family members. Eddie attended school in Wildwood, FL and graduated from G.R.E. Lee High School in 1956. He went into the U.S, Army and was honorable discharged.
Eddie worked various places after his military stint U.S. Pipe and Steele Plant. He worked in construction and later started his own business. He started out as a sub-contractor and continues until he worked his business into he became a General Contractor. He loved what he did and was good at it. He continued working until his health declined. Eddie was also fond of hunting and fishing.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Barbara S. Pinder; three daughters, Lillie Smith, Sheila Pinder and Master Sergeant Ericka D. Pinder; and two sons, Bentley Pinder, Sr., and Eddie E. Pinder Jr.; three brothers, Henry Pinder, Leon Pinder and Thaddus Pinder; sisters, Earlene Sesler Dr. Vera Brooks, Veronica Williams Dorothy Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews, God children relatives and friends. Special consideration to Mr. & Mrs. Brenden Mitchell, Melody, Carolyn Farmer, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Sherman and Eva Morales.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 am at Holy Band Healing and Deliverance. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Services Entrusted Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services LLC.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019