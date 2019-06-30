|
MILLER, JR., EDDREL
Eddrel Miller, Jr., 78, of Citra, FL and Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Elkhart home of his daughter following an extended illness. He was born in Johnson Co., KY on Aug. 11, 1940 to the late Eddrel and Ethel (Soard) Miller.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Syrena (Cliff) McIntosh and Tecia (Eric) Petersen; grandchildren, Ryan and Mellisa Petersen; sisters, Joy (Buzz) Bennett and Madonna Chappell; brother, Tony (Maggie) Miller; a host of loving nieces and nephews, and granddogs Sophie, Rocco and Eddie.
A brother, Robert Miller, preceded Ed in death.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services will host a celebration of Ed's life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a gathering of friends and family beginning one hour prior. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Ed served on the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department for over 10 years before moving to the Citra, FL area for the last 40 years, where he founded Miller Marine in Ocala. He was also active in the Shriner's Motorcycle Posse, the Fraternal Order of Moose and loved to fish.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can reach the family at the funeral home's website.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019