Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eddrel Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddrel Miller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddrel Miller Jr. Obituary
MILLER, JR., EDDREL
Eddrel Miller, Jr., 78, of Citra, FL and Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Elkhart home of his daughter following an extended illness. He was born in Johnson Co., KY on Aug. 11, 1940 to the late Eddrel and Ethel (Soard) Miller.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Syrena (Cliff) McIntosh and Tecia (Eric) Petersen; grandchildren, Ryan and Mellisa Petersen; sisters, Joy (Buzz) Bennett and Madonna Chappell; brother, Tony (Maggie) Miller; a host of loving nieces and nephews, and granddogs Sophie, Rocco and Eddie.
A brother, Robert Miller, preceded Ed in death.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services will host a celebration of Ed's life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a gathering of friends and family beginning one hour prior. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Ed served on the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department for over 10 years before moving to the Citra, FL area for the last 40 years, where he founded Miller Marine in Ocala. He was also active in the Shriner's Motorcycle Posse, the Fraternal Order of Moose and loved to fish.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can reach the family at the funeral home's website.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.