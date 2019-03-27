Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH KIRKLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH KIRKLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDITH KIRKLAND Obituary
KIRKLAND, EDITH
1938-2019
Edith Goodman Kirkland, age 80, passed away peacefully, on March 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family; son, Kevin York; daughter-in-law, Sharon York; and her grandchildren Randie and Kevin York.
Edith was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Florida at the age of seven.
Edith is preceded in death by her late beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Kirkland.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry and Kevin York; daughter-in-law, Sharon York. Edith had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Many thanks to her friends Barbara Waglarz and Skip & Jan Stols. Edith will be Dearly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society, Houston, Texas.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.