KIRKLAND, EDITH
1938-2019
Edith Goodman Kirkland, age 80, passed away peacefully, on March 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family; son, Kevin York; daughter-in-law, Sharon York; and her grandchildren Randie and Kevin York.
Edith was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Florida at the age of seven.
Edith is preceded in death by her late beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Kirkland.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry and Kevin York; daughter-in-law, Sharon York. Edith had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Many thanks to her friends Barbara Waglarz and Skip & Jan Stols. Edith will be Dearly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society, Houston, Texas.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019