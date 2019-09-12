|
|
ROBINSON-MCCOY,
EDITH, 79
Ocala- Edith Robinson-McCoy 79, passed away on August 31, 2019. Edith Robinson-McCoy was born October 16, 1939 to the late Carrie Whitfield of Ocala, FL. She graduated from Howard High School, was a member of Church of Scientology Mission of Ocala. She retired from Holiday Inn Hotel.
Besides her husband, mother and sisters, she was predeceased in death by her late husband, Tommie McCoy; and her daughter, Anna Marie Robinson Joyner.
She is survived by her sons, Ardell (Connie) Robinson, Jr., Edgar (Judy) Gaines; daughters, Quanterin McCoy, Dwanette (Ronald) Dilworth; sisters, Mae McCoy (Harold), Naomi Culmer (Wayne); brothers, Willie (Annie) Morgan, Curtis (Sheri) Morgan Ernest (Earlene) Graham; sister in law, Beulah Sanchez; grandchildren, Antonia Robinson, Rhiannon (Lavell) Stevens, Keron Graham, Lekisha Johnson (Devone), Ashley Gaines, Erica Gaines, Tiesha Gaines, Monica Gaines, Nicole Gaines, Ronald (Porsha) Dilworth, Ronika Dilworth-Cordoba; Lesia (Louis) Nelson; a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 13235 NW HWY 225 Reddick, FL 32686. Reverend Charles H Perry, Eulogist. Viewing will be held 1 hour before the service begins. The family will line up at the home of Keron Graham 4741 NW 68th Street Ocala, FL 34475. The Funeral Services are entrusted to Anderson -Hence Funeral Home 121 Roy Street Wildwood, Florida 34785 352-748-2933
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019