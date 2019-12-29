|
QUAGLIO, MAJOR EDMOND
Major Edmond Robert Quaglio, US Army (Retired), 99, passed peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-Law, Barbara and Ralph Warner in Dunnellon, FL.
Edmond was born on March 5, 1920 and was predeceased by his wife, Roberta (2006); parents, Samuel Quaglio (1958) and Frances Parise Quaglio (1951); and grandson, Andrew Quaglio (1985).
He leaves his children, Sanford Moos, Daniel and Debbie Moos, Linda Mathison, Ken and Valerie Quaglio, and Barbara and Ralph Warner; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He also had three children with his first wife, Winifred; Dianne, Richard, and Robert (deceased).
As a child Ed's first job was working with a horse drawn cart selling fruit in Brooklyn. He always claims he was paid in bananas. In 1943, during World War II, he joined the U.S. Army. He served with an Air Defense Artillery Unit in Panama to protect the Panama Canal. He was en route to the Pacific Theater when the war ended. He retired as a Major in the Army after serving in the Reserves after the war. He then enrolled at Oklahoma A&M University (now Oklahoma State) on the GI Bill. Before completing college, he returned to Brooklyn to help take care of his sick mother.
Ed started Q-G Construction on Long Island NY in the 1950's. He loved to build things, including a sailboat. He always loved boating and in his 80's built another motor boat. After Q-G Construction he went to work in New York City as a construction project manager. Then in the 1970's, the family moved to Davie, Florida where Ed continued his work as a construction project manager until moving to Ocala, Florida in 1987. In Ocala, he served as a building inspector and as the Assistant Building Director for Marion County and worked into his 80's.
After his beloved Roberta passed away, he spent his time volunteering at West Marion Community Hospital and with Legacy House hospice. He loved watching football and Turner Classic Movies, food, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Ed always had a plan for everything and enjoyed sharing those plans with anyone that would listen.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with full honors where Ed and Roberta's ashes will be interned in the Columbarium.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019