KERANEN, Edmund H.
Ocala - Edmund Keranen was born in Ironwood, Michigan, to parents, Clara and Charles Keranen. In 1949, he graduated from Saint Ambrose High School in Ironwood and then attended the College of Saint Thomas in St. Paul, MN, for two years. He then received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated with the class of 1955, with a commission in the U.S. Air Force. In 1960, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering. Following his Air Force service, he worked for the Federal Government as a Civil Engineer and finally retired from the National Bureau of Standards in 1988.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, the former Fay Carrico; four children; 10 grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Eckert of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida or the Hospice of Marion County in Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
