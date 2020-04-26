Home

More Obituaries for Edward Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Charles Morrison Sr.

Edward Charles Morrison Sr. Obituary
MORRISON, SR.,
EDWARD CHARLES
Edward Charles Morrison, Sr., aged 76, of Ocala, FL, passed peacefully on March 22, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Joy Morrison. Dear father of Sharon (Anthony) Davis, Edward (Ellie) Morrison, and Christine (John) Morrison. Stepfather of Kimberly (Jason) Brown, and Russell Buffington. Loving Grandfather of Brianna Davis, Colin, John, Amanda, Lex, and the late Samantha Davis. Step grandfather of Austin Brown. Loving son of the late Edna Reiher. Devoted brother of Robert (Isabell) Morrison and the late Christian Morrison. He is also lovingly survived by nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards and bowling.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
